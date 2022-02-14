Gary Barlow announces Edinburgh dates for one-man show 'A Different Stage'

Barlow will perform in the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh from March 22 to 27, with tickets going on sale from 10am on February 16.

He will also perform in Salford at the end of February and Liverpool in mid-March.

The show has been created by Barlow himself in collaboration with a friend, Tim Firth, and sees the 51-year-old narrate the journey of his life, apparently with nothing off-limits.

Barlow said: “Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard.

"I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them.

"When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”

As part of boy band Take That, Barlow has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. As a soloist he has co-written and produced music for artists including Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams and Dame Shirley Bassey.

In recent years he has turned his attention to the world of theatre with various different projects including composing the score for the production of ‘Finding Neverland’ and working alongside Firth on ‘Calendar Girls The Musical’.

He previously teamed up with his Take That bandmates to work on ‘The Band’, a stage musical which is currently being adapted into a feature film.

