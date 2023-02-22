Actor Gary Lucy and Love Island star Laura Anderson have just announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The happy news comes after it was revealed that Laura, 33, from Stirling, dumped Gary, 41, shortly after finding out she was pregnant.

The mother-to-be announced her pregnancy by sharing a video of her growing baby bump on Instagram with her 1.5 million followers.

The video shows a montage of clips of Laura proudly showing off her blossoming baby bump. Gary features in a clip with him holding a baby grow over Christmas and at a prenatal baby scan.

The original caption read: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due ‘Summer 23”. Laura has since edited the caption to now read: “My heart is full. Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23.”

Gary has since shared a quote on his Instagram stories that said: "People that spend time looking for faults in others, should spend time correcting their own. He added a caption that read: "Amen to that."

This comes after Laura shared a post on her Instagram stories earlier this week that read: "I’ve been choosing peace over people lately. So far no regrets."

The pair met whilst looking for love on E4 series Celebs Go Dating last year.

Speaking to The Sun Gary said: "I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby."

He explained the reason for the split by adding: “Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here. I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time.

Gary who is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Footballers wives has four children with ex-wife of 14 year Natasha Gray.

Laura rose to fame on season four of Love Island after being coupled up with Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler, and then coming runner up with Paul Knops.

The reality star famously dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers on/off for several years. The couple were receiving fertility treatment before splitting up for good after Laura told fans they just weren’t right for each other.