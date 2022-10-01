The popular presenter is in the Capital to sign copies of his new book Super Ghost – co-authored by Chris Smith – at Blackwell’s Bookshop on South Bridge from 10.30am.

Earlier today he uploaded a video in Princes Street Gardens, having been out for a run ahead of the event.

And he wouldn’t have been hard to miss with a fluorescent yellow jacket on.

Greg James has been out for a run in Edinburgh city centre

"Good morning from Edinburgh,” he said, before panning the city skyline and singing its praises.

"Well, this place, I mean, why don’t I live here? Because it’s too far away and cold but it is amazing, it’s beautiful.”

He added that he had been for an “amazing” curry at Mother India, in Infirmary Street, last night – a restaurant which he “highly recommends”.

This isn’t the first time Greg James has posted about the Capital, having surprised a fan on an Edinburgh train back in February.

The 36-year-old first shared the interaction on Twitter, after a user named Colleen tweeted him saying she thought her mum Jane was sitting next to him on their journey from Edinburgh.