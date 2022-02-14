The 36-year-old presenter first shared the interaction on Twitter, after a user named Colleen tweeted him saying she thought her mum Jane was sitting next to him on their journey from Edinburgh. Colleen’s tweet added that James was seen drinking red wine.

Having spotted Jane, he posted a video to his account, first confirming he had a cup of red wine, and then introducing himself.

“Are you Jane?”, he asks, with her taking off her glasses and responding: “I am Jane.”

After showing Jane the tweet from her daughter, she laughed and said: “That’s my daughter.”

Both Jane and her daughter Colleen appeared on James’ breakfast show on Monday morning, with the presenter describing the “ridiculous” encounter.

“We had a great six hours together yesterday on that train… We are basically best friends,” he said.

Speaking on the show, Jane, who works for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, said the experience was “absolutely crazy”.

Edinburgh: Greg James describes ‘ridiculous’ viral moment he met fan on train from Edinburgh. (Picture credit: Greg James)

Colleen added that it was “the most Jane thing to ever happen. She’s just utter chaos”.

James later shared a selfie of him and Jane raising their cups of wine together. The tweets have received tens of thousands of likes and in less than 24 hours the video has been watched over 1.2 million times.

When James took over the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show from Nick Grimshaw in 2018 he said he was “completely beside” himself at the thought of getting to present the “most famous breakfast show in the world”.

Having previously presented the 4pm – 7pm Drivetime slot on the station since 2012 he was no stranger to the processes of live radio and said that over the last decade on air the listeners had become “like his mates”.

He added at the time they would always be front and centre and he planned to ensure that remained the case as he took over the new role. Almost four years later and his encounter with Jane on the train has shown listeners are still what make the show.

