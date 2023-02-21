News you can trust since 1873
Hamilton Edinburgh tickets: Lin-Manuel Miranda musical coming to Festival Theatre in 2024, how to get tickets

Finally – Hamilton is coming to Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:52am

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama – Hamilton is the ultimate smash hit. And finally, it’s coming to the Capital.

Make sure you don’t throw away your shot at seeing the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the United States of America we know today.

With a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, this play will make sure that you’ll be back time and time again. So, how do you get to be in the room where it happens?

Hamilton is coming to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre in 2024 - here's when and how to get tickets
The musical will be playing at the Festival Theatre from Wednesday, February 28 to Saturday, April 27 next year. “Friends of Capital Theatres” will get priority booking from 11 am on Monday, March 6, and if you’re still not satisfied, general booking will open Monday, March 13 at 11 am.

