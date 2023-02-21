Winner of 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama – Hamilton is the ultimate smash hit. And finally, it’s coming to the Capital.

Make sure you don’t throw away your shot at seeing the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the United States of America we know today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, this play will make sure that you’ll be back time and time again. So, how do you get to be in the room where it happens?

Hamilton is coming to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre in 2024 - here's when and how to get tickets