Author JK Rowling’s books have inspired millions of people since she released the first of a series of seven books, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone having been published in 1997. The books then went on to spawn the highly successful film franchise.

The Edinburgh-based writer, who has lived here since 1993, was believed to have been inspired by locations across the city and began writing about ‘the boy who lived’ in the Capital’s cafes.

Here are just some of the Edinburgh locations that have been linked to Harry Potter, where visitors young and old visit to discover Rowling’s inspirations for the world she created for the iconic young wizard.

Stock photo from 2004 of Harry Potter fans waiting for JK Rowling at the Edinburgh International Books Festival.

1. Victoria Street Victoria Street is thought by many Harry Potter fans to have served as the inspiration for London's magical shopping thoroughfare in the series of books, Diagon Alley.

2. Greyfriars Kirkyard It is believed that JK Rowling used some of the names on the tombs at Greyfriars Kirkyard for inspiration for the books' leading characters - keep an eye open for Robert Potter, William McGonagall, Elizabeth Moodie and Margaret Louisa Scrymgeour Wedderburn.

3. The Elephant House cafe JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter in The Elephant House cafe on George IV Bridge. Fans flock to the cafe that many see as the 'birthplace' of Harry Potter.