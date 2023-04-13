Harry Potter TV show: Edinburgh locations that are said to have inspired JK Rowling's novels
Fans of Harry Potter have been flocking to Edinburgh in recent years to find any connection they can to the famous young wizard.
With Harry Potter set to return with a Max Originl television series for each of the famous books about the boy wizard, we’ve taken a look at the Edinburgh locations linked to the record-breaking series of novels.
Author JK Rowling’s books have inspired millions of people since she released the first of a series of seven books, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone having been published in 1997. The books then went on to spawn the highly successful film franchise.
The Edinburgh-based writer, who has lived here since 1993, was believed to have been inspired by locations across the city and began writing about ‘the boy who lived’ in the Capital’s cafes. Here are just some of the Edinburgh locations that have been linked to Harry Potter, where visitors young and old visit to discover Rowling’s inspirations for the world she created for the iconic young wizard.