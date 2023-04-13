News you can trust since 1873
Harry Potter TV show: Edinburgh locations that are said to have inspired JK Rowling's novels

Fans of Harry Potter have been flocking to Edinburgh in recent years to find any connection they can to the famous young wizard.

By Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Oct 2022, 04:45 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST

With Harry Potter set to return with a Max Originl television series for each of the famous books about the boy wizard, we’ve taken a look at the Edinburgh locations linked to the record-breaking series of novels.

Author JK Rowling’s books have inspired millions of people since she released the first of a series of seven books, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone having been published in 1997. The books then went on to spawn the highly successful film franchise.

The Edinburgh-based writer, who has lived here since 1993, was believed to have been inspired by locations across the city and began writing about ‘the boy who lived’ in the Capital’s cafes. Here are just some of the Edinburgh locations that have been linked to Harry Potter, where visitors young and old visit to discover Rowling’s inspirations for the world she created for the iconic young wizard.

Even though the location of Hogwarts has never been officially determined, many people believe that J.K. Rowling based the magical school on George Heriot's School in the city centre.

1. George Heriot's School

Fans can enjoy the city's 90 minute Potter Trail, or for a more immersive experience, the four-hour Potter Tour across the city. Photo by Toby Williams.

2. Harry Potter tours

JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter in The Elephant House cafe on George IV Bridge. Fans flock to the cafe that many see as the 'birthplace' of Harry Potter.

3. The Elephant House cafe

Victoria Street is thought by many Harry Potter fans to have served as the inspiration for London's magical shopping thoroughfare in the series of books, Diagon Alley.

4. Victoria Street

