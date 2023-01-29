An avid Hearts fan interrupted an Italian sports broadcast to show her breast tattoo live on air. Tancredi Palmeri was broadcasting about the Italian transfer window on SportItalia when he was approached by two Scottish football fans.

He asked the woman her name to which she replied “Natasha” and said she was from Edinburgh. The journalist then mentioned Heart of Midlothian, to which Natasha replied: “Do you know Heart of Midlothian?” and started pulling out her breast live on air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flustered presenter shouted “No no no no no!” and blocked it from camera view – before it became apparent she was trying to show the Hearts FC tattoo beneath her breast. Natasha eventually managed to show the tattoo to the camera while covering herself – it commemorates the 5-1 win against Hibernian in the 2012 Scottish cup final. She then laughed and put her hands in a five one gesture.

Mr Palmeri shared a video of the exchange on Twitter where it has been viewed more than 700,000 times. He wrote in the caption: “When a blondie heavy Hearts of Midlothian fan storms into your transfer window live hit and wants to show to whole Italy her pride against Hibernians from the bottom of her heart. I’d say from the bottom of her boobs.”

Italian broadcaster Tancredi Palmeri was interrupted by a passionate Hearts fan (Sportitalia)