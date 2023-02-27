Here are 7 famous people buried in Edinburgh - from Deacon Brodie to the Great La Fayette

Edinburgh is teeming with history, and many famous and infamous people are buried here.
Edinburgh is a city of romance, science and enlightenment, with many famous people either starting their days here, or ending them.
Here are 7 famous people who are buried in the city.
1. Deacon William Brodie
Famed for being executed for burglary in late 1700's Edinburgh - Deacon Brodie is buried in an unmarked grave at St. Cuthbert's Chapel of Ease in Chapel Street - now known as Buccleuch Parish Church.
Photo: UniversalImagesGroup
2. The Great Lafayette
The Great Lafayette was killed in a theatre fire during one of his performances in Edinburgh - and he was buried in Piershill Cemetery with his beloved dog Beauty.
Photo: Popperfoto
3. Isobel Wylie Hutchison
Isobel Wylie Hutchison, buried in the northern cemetery in Kirkliston, was a famous filmmaker, botanist and Arctic traveller.
Photo: Wikicommons
4. Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie
Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie is buried in the Canongate - and is thought to have been the inspiration for the name of Dicken's famous Ebenezer Scrooge.
Photo: Disney