Here are 7 famous people buried in Edinburgh - from Deacon Brodie to the Great La Fayette

Edinburgh is teeming with history, and many famous and infamous people are buried here.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago

Edinburgh is a city of romance, science and enlightenment, with many famous people either starting their days here, or ending them.

Here are 7 famous people who are buried in the city.

1. Deacon William Brodie

Famed for being executed for burglary in late 1700's Edinburgh - Deacon Brodie is buried in an unmarked grave at St. Cuthbert's Chapel of Ease in Chapel Street - now known as Buccleuch Parish Church.

2. The Great Lafayette

The Great Lafayette was killed in a theatre fire during one of his performances in Edinburgh - and he was buried in Piershill Cemetery with his beloved dog Beauty.

3. Isobel Wylie Hutchison

Isobel Wylie Hutchison, buried in the northern cemetery in Kirkliston, was a famous filmmaker, botanist and Arctic traveller.

4. Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie

Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie is buried in the Canongate - and is thought to have been the inspiration for the name of Dicken's famous Ebenezer Scrooge.

