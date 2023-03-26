Here are 7 hidden gems in Edinburgh where the city's stories and history can be seek peeking through

1 . Gabriel's Road

Gabriel's Road is a small path in the picturesque Stockbridge area of Edinburgh. It is named for a truly horrific crime. In 1717, a man named Robert Irvine took two small children in his charge to this area, which at the time would have been fields and woodland, with Edinburgh's New Town now being built until later that century. He killed them both brutally to punish a young woman he had designs on. The road, thought to be the spot on which the murder took place, was named after the angel who residents said would have travelled that route to collect the children's lifeless bodies and take them to heaven. Robert Irvine was hanged for his crime. Photo: Google