We asked our readers to list things that you should never say to someone in Edinburgh, and here are eight of our favourites.
1. How long is the Royal Mile?
This was a popular choice - with people adding in a helpful reminder to anyone unfamiliar with Edinburgh that "it's actually not a mile." It isn't. It's a Scots mile - which is longer than an English mile, and isn't a measurement that is used any more.
2. What time is the one o'clock gun?
Another classic! One reader joked it went off at "12.60" while others pointed out that the clue is in the name.
3. "Glasgow's miles better"
We love our west coast neighbours and understand that a bit of friendly rivalry is a good thing. But really...
4. Where's the castle?
No one minds someone asking for directions, but when the thing you're looking for is perched on a cliff and can be seen from just about anywhere, it can get a bit grating. One reader added: " I've heard this question from an American tourist next to Boots on Princes Street!"
