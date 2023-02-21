A snow storm is expected to hit the Capital in around 10 days’ time. According to long-range weather forecasts, snow and cold temperatures will hit Scotland late next week. Heavy snowfall is forecast for Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6. The wintry weather will affect areas on the eastern coast of the UK, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The Met Office has warned that a change in the jet stream and high pressure could cause wintry conditions across the country. Aidan McGivern, a Met Office forecaster, told The Mirror: "It looks as though there are some changes on the way from the middle of next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming taking place above the North Pole and what that means is that the winds in the stratosphere surrounding the North Pole are expected to reverse, instead of going from west to east they are going to go from east to west. That can have a drag effect on the jet stream which can slow the jet stream down which can in turn lead to higher pressure at the surface, a blocking area of high pressure, blocking wind and rain from the Atlantic and sometimes leading to colder conditions. That’s why Sudden Stratospheric Warmings increase the chance of cold weather."

Edinburgh weather: Snow storms are forecast to hit the Capital next week.

After a Sudden Stratospheric Warming event in February 2018, Scotland was battered with a storm dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’, which brought heavy snowfall and cold temperatures.