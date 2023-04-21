News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
6 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

‘He’s brilliant’: Niall Horan praises Lewis Capaldi for being open about his struggles with mental health

Niall Horan praises Lewis Capaldi for being open about his struggles with mental health

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read

Niall Horan has opened up about his friendship with Lewis Capaldi in an interview with Chris Evans.

The former One Direction singer praised Lewis, 26, from Glasgow, for opening up about his struggles with mental health while adding that it is “important” for his fans to understand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Virgin Radio, Niall said: “I just think it’s really important. Everyone sees him as this like as the funny man but you know, he’s got he’s got his issues, and he’s not afraid to talk about them.

“You know, think about his audiences hearing stuff like that it’s, it’s really important for. He’s brilliant.”

Most Popular
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Lewis has been increasingly transparent about experiencing intense panic attacks and a shoulder twitch as a result of anxiety and his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 20 April, fans in Chicago sang ‘Someone You Loved’ at Lewis’ concert, as he was unable to continue, when his Tourette’s took over.

Lewis and Niall’s friendship dates back to when Lewis was first starting out in the industry.

Niall said: “I had seen a couple of his videos that he put out very early on. It was him singing a couple of his songs and I just wrote to him and said, ‘I love what you’re doing. This is amazing. Good Luck’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And then, I was playing a show in Glasgow and I just said, ‘If you fancy getting up and doing a few tunes before I go on tonight, you’re more than welcome’. And he came down, we met the day before, had a few pints and straightaway we clicked, you know it’s the Celtic thing.”

He joked that the gig was the start of a “romance” after Lewis sang beautifully.

Niall appeared at Lewis’ concert on 2 April with the pair going on to do BeReal on stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis also posted a wholesome video on TikTok of clips of him and Niall to his new single ‘Wish You The Best.’ He captioned the video: “without you everything’s wrong x”.

Lewis’ new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will be released on 19 May.

Related topics:Lewis CapaldiOne DirectionMental Health