Scotland international Chris Cadden and team-mate Sylvester Jasper visited the Good Food Depot in Leith to meet volunteers and learn more about the work they do to combat the causes and effects of homelessness and hunger. The depot, which feeds over 20,000 people a week, is one of several food projects Cyrenians supports.

The charity says one in five adults in Scotland are currently skipping meals to make ends meet and its spring appeal will help ensure it can reach more people in need of its support.

Cyrenians says when people are well-fed, they are better able to thrive and overcome whatever life throws their way.

The charity’s chief executive Ewan Aitken said: “We are hugely grateful to Chris and Sylvester, and the wider Hibs team, for the time they are devoting to help with our appeal.

“As the cost of living crisis starts to bite, and more of us are facing impossible decisions, such as choosing between eating, paying rent, or keeping the lights on, our work has never been more vital. Our message to people who can afford to donate is that their help is urgently needed to fund our work with people who may not have other means of support.”

After the visit, Chris Cadden said: "With the cost of living going up rapidly, these organisations and charities have never been so important than they are now, and it is great to be able to play a small part in the event today."