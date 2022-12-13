Brodie, the UK’s only polar bear cub is celebrating his very first birthday today in his Highland home. The adorable cub was photographer tucking into his birthday cake with his mum at the park. Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at Highland Wildlife Park said: "We are all delighted to wish Brodie a happy first birthday. He has settled in so well and is one of the park’s biggest personalities.

"Brodie is an amazing ambassador for his cousins in the wild. Seeing polar bears like Brodie up close is a great way to connect with nature and raise awareness of the threats the species face in the wild." Brodie is Victoria and Arktos’ second cub after the pair previously had Hamish in 2017. Hamish was the first polar bear cub born in the UK in 25 years and moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020 as part of the breeding programme for the species.