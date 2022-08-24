Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms arrived at the Capital’s Calton Hill on Wednesday (August 24) as part of a UK tour.

Fans of the fantasy tale are able sit on the 10ft high and 12ft wide throne, flanked by the banner of the fictional house Targaryen, and pose for pictures.

They are also able to discover more about the new series using a QR code next to the seat.

Game of Thrones in Edinburgh can take a seat on the iconic Iron Throne after it was unveiled on top of Calton Hill to celebrate the launch of TV show House of the Dragon.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Iron Throne was unveiled in front of the National Monument of Scotland, a traditional bagpiper was at hand to perform a rendition of the House of the Dragon theme tune.

Filled with its own historical monuments, Calton Hill is a fitting spot for the Iron Throne to sit, with views of the entire city.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, hand of the king.

Jamie East, co-host of Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast and House Of The Dragon Premiere Special, said: “Set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will transport fans to Westeros at the height of Targaryen rule.

“We’ll discover an Iron Throne of far greater scale and decadence, made from the warped and melted swords of the Targaryen’s defeated enemies, symbolic of the Targaryen’s huge power and influence at this time.”