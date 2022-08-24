House of the Dragon: Iron Throne erected at Calton Hill to mark launch of Game of Thrones prequel
The imposing Iron Throne has arrived in Edinburgh to mark the launch of Games of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon – giving fans the chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime selfie.
The seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms arrived at the Capital’s Calton Hill on Wednesday (August 24) as part of a UK tour.
Fans of the fantasy tale are able sit on the 10ft high and 12ft wide throne, flanked by the banner of the fictional house Targaryen, and pose for pictures.
They are also able to discover more about the new series using a QR code next to the seat.
As the Iron Throne was unveiled in front of the National Monument of Scotland, a traditional bagpiper was at hand to perform a rendition of the House of the Dragon theme tune.
Filled with its own historical monuments, Calton Hill is a fitting spot for the Iron Throne to sit, with views of the entire city.
Read More
Based on George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.
The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, hand of the king.
Jamie East, co-host of Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast and House Of The Dragon Premiere Special, said: “Set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will transport fans to Westeros at the height of Targaryen rule.
“We’ll discover an Iron Throne of far greater scale and decadence, made from the warped and melted swords of the Targaryen’s defeated enemies, symbolic of the Targaryen’s huge power and influence at this time.”
House of the Dragon is showing now on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV