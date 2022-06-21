Housebuilder's obstacle course donation to Loanhead Primary School is child's play

The money was used to sponsor an obstacle course designed to get kids moving and reinforce the message that exercise can be fun.

With almost 30 per cent of primary one children in Scotland at risk of being overweight in 2020/21 according to Public Health Scotland, encouraging young children to be fit and healthy has never been more vital according to Libby McAdam of Loanhead Primary Parents’ Council.

She said: “It’s so important that children learn the lessons about fitness now, while they are young, to protect them from future illness caused by an unhealthy diet and a lack of activity.

Obstacle course fun as part of Health Week at Loanhead Primary School.

“With rising fuel costs and staff shortages it was impossible for us to organise our usual school trips this summer but we were determined to give the children a treat as it has been such a hard year for everyone because of the pandemic.

“We are so grateful to Dandara for sponsoring the obstacle course during Health Week.”

Health Week at Loanhead Primary, June 6-10, included a full range of activities to promote a healthy lifestyle mainly through being active but also incorporating healthy eating.

Sessions included football and rugby from local clubs, music and dance, a bike ride to Roslin, orienteering with Scotia Adventure and daily dance warm-ups with staff from the nearby Nike Store.