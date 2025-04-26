Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It all started in November, 2020, during the Covid lockdown. As a magician, the pandemic took away my livelihood. I could no longer perform and therefore earn money.

I had a flat in Easter Road at the time and had to downsize. I had wanted to move to the Highlands, as I wanted to be closer to nature and enjoy a quieter life. I had went on a boating holiday with my family a few years ago and that put this idea in my head, I really enjoyed the calmness of canal life.

Edinburgh magician Jim Campbell has lived on his narrow boat in the city centre for four and a half years. | National World

My friend lived here on the Union Canal at the time, two boats down, and she told me her neighbour was selling her boat. I thought that was perfect, as it feels more rural but it’s right in the city centre, so good for getting work, as there is not much call for magicians in the Highlands.

I paid £19,500 for the narrow boat. She's quite basic, she's got no hot water and a cassette toilet, but we have proper communal toilets and showers here which I use. So I use my bathroom on the boat to hang my shirts and suits. There is a washing machine and tumble dryer in the communal area to use as well.

I still rent out my Easter Road flat, I pay £500 a month for mooring, and my boat has a solar panel so the electricity bill is only about £400 a year, which is very cheap. And I’ve got flower planters which keeps me busy, growing all sorts of fruit and veg. Having a garden is very handy. I have got a lot of stuff growing which I use for dinner.

Jim pictured inside his narrow boat, which he has no intention of leaving anytime soon. | National World

In the summer time it’s busier here on the Union Canal, with holiday boats from Falkirk, so the place can get quite busy but that obviously changes in the winter. I like being here, I feel content. I have got my dog Honey, and she can wander round and I don’t have to worry about her.

The community is key as well. Everyone here gets on so well. We all look out for each other. And living closer to nature, even though we are right in the city centre, is brilliant. It’s great sharing my world with swans and little ducklings swimming past, it’s a very peaceful life.

One of the negatives is that if something goes wrong on the boat you have not got hundreds of mechanics or plumbers to choose from, as they are reluctant to work on boats, so a lot of it is word of mouth.

You have to learn to tie knots and just be more self-sufficient, it’s quite a big learning curve to live on a boat. Living in such a tight space can be hard. I can’t even have five people round, but I don’t mind really. I like my own company and I have got Honey my dog. You get used to the lack of space. But I had my birthday recently and got lots of presents, which I didn’t know where to put!

Another issue with living on a narrow boat, is things can fall in the water, I’ve lost sunglasses and my keys, which can be quite a problem. Sometimes I go into the canal to retrieve them but other times I’m not so lucky and lose things forever.

There is a growing population of narrow boat owners in Edinburgh. | National World

In the world we live in you keep a lot of stuff ‘just in case’. But living in a boat you can’t have that, so you just keep what you need. A lot less clutter.

I used to feel lonely in a flat, here I don’t get lonely because there are people walking by and I speak to my neighbours living on their canal boats every day. We look out for each other.

We take pride in our home area and we regularly do litter picks. We have a Christmas party every year and an annual boat trip. In the summer we often have picnics and parties in our communal area.

Sleeping on water is very unusual, and takes a bit of getting used to. But eventually its very peaceful and good for the soul. The recent big storm was quite scary though, you don’t know what’s going to blow down on you. It’s a bit like tunnel here, with buildings on both sides of the canal, so the wind can howl down here quite fast.

In the winter you have got to use the fire when it's cold and it takes a lot of time to burn the firewood and Ecoal, you can't just click a switch. In the summer the narrow boats heat up a lot, a bit like a car, so I have got air conditioning.

Jim finds living on a narrow boat in Edinburgh handy for getting work as a magician, particularly when the Fringe is on. | National World

The fire brigade used to be called up here every winter due to the smoke from the firewood on the boats moored here, as local residents on land would call the fire brigade and they would come racing up here.

You see and hear some funny things living on the canal, like students walking past getting up to all sorts. I once heard a girl saying to a boy, ‘if you really love me you will jump into the canal’ and the next thing there was an almighty splash as he jumped in!

I have no plans to leave, unless something major happens. The most likely thing is if I get a partner and they don’t want to live on a boat. I’ve been here for four and a half years and I’m very happy here.

I always wanted to live in a small, peaceful and friendly village, where everybody knows everybody, and I spread the local boating news around here, which I love. I really enjoy living in this environment.