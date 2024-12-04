I tried Innis & Gunn's Winter Warmer drink at Edinburgh's Christmas and it fair warmed me up!
The tasty authentic Scottish festive hot drink, made by infusing Innis & Gunn Original with Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky, winter spices and orange zest, truly is a delicious, warming and restorative winter beverage. And, at nine per cent proof, it sure does have a kick.
The special edition drink for the festive period is available at all Edinburgh’s Christmas bars and Innis & Gunn’s taprooms for the rest of this month. So it is well worth a try if you are out and about in the city centre over the coming weeks maybe grabbing some Christmas shopping or meeting up with friends or family, it’s sure to warm you up!
Watch the video above to see how I got on trying the Innis & Gunn Mulled Winter Warmer drink for the first time, at the Coorie Inn, the Edinburgh’s Christmas bar at George Street.