Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 17:19 BST
I went along to The Coorie Inn at Edinburgh’s Christmas to try out the new Innis & Gunn Mulled Winter Warmer drink, and I loved it.

The tasty authentic Scottish festive hot drink, made by infusing Innis & Gunn Original with Monkey Shoulder Scotch whisky, winter spices and orange zest, truly is a delicious, warming and restorative winter beverage. And, at nine per cent proof, it sure does have a kick.

The Innis & Gunn Mulled Winter Warmer drink is available at Edinburgh's Christmas bars and the Innis & Gunn taprooms for the rest of December. | National World

The special edition drink for the festive period is available at all Edinburgh’s Christmas bars and Innis & Gunn’s taprooms for the rest of this month. So it is well worth a try if you are out and about in the city centre over the coming weeks maybe grabbing some Christmas shopping or meeting up with friends or family, it’s sure to warm you up!

Watch the video above to see how I got on trying the Innis & Gunn Mulled Winter Warmer drink for the first time, at the Coorie Inn, the Edinburgh’s Christmas bar at George Street.

