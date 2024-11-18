There are so many great events taking place in Edinburgh over Christmas and the New Year, with locals and visitors set to flock to the city centre to enjoy events like the Torchlight Procession, Christmas Tree Maze, Hogmanay Street Party and Concert in the Gardens, as well as the Christmas Market.

Gift specialists thortful has analysed key festive factors to find out which city in the UK will be the perfect winter wonderland in 2024.

Taking into account where the Coca-Cola and Lidl trucks will visit, as well as how many people are set to attend the Christmas markets, the percentage of Christmas cards sold in each region, which city has the best chance of a white Christmas and which cities are the most excited to experience the Christmas spirit, the study named Edinburgh as officially the most festive city in the UK.

We’ve listed 10 great things you need to do in Edinburgh over the festive period below. As well as organised Christmas and New Year events, visitors and locals can enjoy a trip to the city’s most ‘Christmasy’ bar The Dome, or take in this year’s festive Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs.

1 . Christmas Market Solopress compared over 60 Christmas markets to reveal the most scenic options across the UK and Europe in 2024, with Edinburgh officially the most beautiful Christmas market in the UK, boasting an impressive 2,738 TikTok posts and 55,304 Instagram hashtags. Running from November 15 - January 4 in West Princes Street Gardens, visitors have ample opportunity to pick up some gifts and capture the perfect festive photos, with breathtaking views of Edinburgh Castle, the glittering Christmas lights, and the bustling Princes Street Gardens from above on the Big Wheel. | NationalWorld Photo Sales

2 . Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens and Street Party Edinburgh is the best place in the world to see in the New Year, with a Concert in the Gardens at The Ross Bandstand and the renowned Street Party on Princes Street always great for seeing in the bells, with the spectacular midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle always a spectacle to behold. Headlined by Britpop legends Pulp last year, Glasgow rockers Texas return to the Concert in the Gardens to see in 2025 this year in Edinburgh. | Roberto Ricciuti Photo Sales

3 . Torchlight Procession The stunning Torchlight Procession will once again light-up the city with a river of fire created by 20,000 torch bearers and friends from around the world, on December 29. Launching the Edinburgh Hogmanay festival and signalling the start of global New Year celebrations, the Torchlight presents a carnival atmosphere, with live Street Theatre, Fire Performers, and Drummers getting everyone warmed-up, before the Massed Pipes & Drums and Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad (SMUHA) lead the procession through the capital’s historic Old Town. | Andy Catlin Photo Sales