Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is already drawing crowds after opening on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 70 stalls offering festive gifts, a wide variety of food and exhilarating rides, the event, centred in Princes Street Gardens, is an annual favourite for residents and visitors.

The Christmas Market is an annual favourite | NationalWorld

But how much will you have to pay to enjoy the attractions and sample the food and drink?

Here’s a run-down on some of the prices.

Entrance to the market is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helter skelter costs £4 a time - card payments only - and for local residents there’s an EH discount of 20 per cent with proof of address.

Prices for a spin on the LNER Big Wheel are £11 for and adult and £9 for concessions, while a family ticket - with a maximum of two adults - costs £35 - again card payments only. The EH 20 per cent discount is available.

And it costs from £12.50 for a ride on the 80 metres high Starflyer - but the 20 per cent EH discount applies again. cSafety restrictions mean riders must be a minimum 1.2m in height and those under 1.4m must be accompanied by a responsible paying adult.

Rides on these attractions can also be booked in advance at https://edwinterfest.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all that excitement makes you hungry, you could get a sugar and cinnamon or sugar and lemon crepe for £6. The same stall sells Nutella crepes for £7 and Nutella crepes with banana, nuts or marshmallow for £8 while hot chocolate, Americano, latte and cappuccino are priced at £4, mocha at £5 and water and cold cans at £2.

Another stall has crepes for £7 but with toppings from £1 to £2.75.

And if you’re thirsty, a glass of mulled wine or mulled cider is on offer for £6, while a "mulled warmer" drink - made by melding Innis & Gunn strong beer with Monkey Shoulder Whisky and spices - costs £6.50.

There’s hot chocolate for £4 - with an extra £1 charge for adding cream or marshmallow - and a range of "adults only" hot chocolates - Baileys hot chocolate for £7, Talisker hot chocolate for £8, and a chance to order “hot chocolate of the day with a variety of different flavours and the chance "create your own" hot chocolate using other spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same stall advertises hot toddys for £7, draught Innis & Gunn lager at £7 a pint, winter ale at £6.80 and Innis & Gunn original at £7.60, Lost Orchards cider at £7 and Guinness for £7.20

When it comes to spirits, vodka and gin are £4.10 for 25ml, spiced rum about the same, bourbon between £4.10 and £5.50 and whisky £4.50 to £5.80, all with an extra 80p for mixers.

There are also soft drinks - a 500ml bottle of still or sparkling water for £1.50; a 200ml can of Redbull for £4; a 330ml can of Irn Bru, Coke, Sprite or Fanta for £2.20; and a 200ml Cawston Press juice carton for £2.

Another stall has a range of hot chocolates starting at £4.80, with a “classic deluxe” served withe cream, marshmallow and a flake for £5.80 and peppermint, salted caramel or gingerbread deluxes for £6.80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffees range from £3.50 for an espresso to £4.50 for a cafe latte, cappuccino, Americano or flat white, £5.50 for a mocha, chai latte or speciality latte and £5.80 for an iced latte. The same stall is offering cakes and tray bakes for £3.50 and water and soft drinks for £2.50.

The Christmas Market is open until January 4.