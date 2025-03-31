Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh student who suffered a mystery illness has completed an incredible trek - having once been told he’d never walk again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 2022, Cameron Ross was a fit and healthy sports scientist at Heart of Midlothian when what he thought was a stitch in his stomach left him unable to walk. With Covid restrictions in place, it was an arduous and frustrating task trying to get to the bottom of his injury.

Cameron said: “I tried to walk to my kitchen and I just collapsed. I was in hospital for five days, and the doctors didn't know what it was, so obviously I was getting all sorts of tests, lumbar punctures, all sorts of scans. It was during Covid as well, so I couldn't even get into a proper ward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That battery of tests and an MRI scan gave doctors little indication of what had caused the issue, before a diagnosis that he had suffered a spinal stroke - leaving Cameron without the use of his legs, bladder and bowels.

He explained: “Effectively the nerves that control my legs, my bladder and my bowel didn't receive blood supply for I don't know how long. That left me in that temporary state of being in a chair, not able to go to the toilet myself, and for no real reason.

“It wasn't exerting any kind of physical stress at work or in the gym, I was kind of sitting at home. There's no real prognosis for why it happened. They can't tell me why, which was a little unsettling. I think it's one in 13 million people. That's the likelihood of spinal strokes. I think it's just bad luck, really.”

Cameron received support from former club Raith Rovers and then current club Hearts, as he sought to get himself back to full fitness despite having been told it was possible he might never walk again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron completed the trek in January | Supplied

He said: “I went back to work after being told I wouldn’t walk again. I got my feet back, I was religious with my rehab, I went back to work on a gradual return, but again, I wasn't quite right, I was still struggling with a lot of pain.

“You look at me, and you can't tell I’ve had the stroke. I look like a normal guy. But you're out on the pitch and trying to do a warm up with professional athletes and you kind of feel your feet or nerve pain. I just couldn't do that.”

Cameron decided to move away from the sports science world and retrain as a physiotherapist at Edinburgh Napier University - where he will graduate with the class medal in July.

However, he was still keen to push himself as he sought to continue his recovery. A keen hillwalker, he aimed to walk his first munro within a few years of his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron explained: “I was always a hillwalker. I did my Munros and stuff. As you know, you've got 282 of them. I wasn't a bagger, but it was my hobby on the weekends, because working in football was pretty stressful.

“So I said, I want to do that again. That was my goal, to climb up one. And that was kind of a long term goal. I was told I wouldn’t walk again, so I'd have taken that. I thought maybe being real I can manage one within a few years, but I smashed that in six months.

“So me being me, I was like, ‘What can I do that's difficult?’”

Cameron continued his recovery by signing up for Edinburgh Half Marathon in 2024, hoping to beat his one hour 36 minute time from 2016 - which he completed, shaving minutes off his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having returned to football as a physiotherapist at Raith Rovers, success on the park for the side saw the club, and Cameron, travelling to Dingwall to face Ross County in the SPFL Premiership Play-off Final. That meant he had to improvise.

Cameron said: “Football being football, I did all the training, and then the marathon was the same day as the game. Running is horrible for me, it's really hard to run. It’s sore on your back and affects your stomach to dehydrate you.

“So, I was killing myself running four times a week but I wanted to beat this time. So I had to get up a couple of days before and I just ran along the union canal.”

But Cameron decided he’d push himself even further. Settling on walking to Everest base camp as a way of showing that he had come back from his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I continue to think, ‘why should I be limited by this injury?’ So I pushed myself all the time. So I just thought, Everest.”

Setting off in January 2025, the trek wasn’t to be without incident - in addition to health concerns around altitude.

Cameron has now taken on a role at Birmingham City | Supplied

He said: “It was -30 degrees in the winter and there was an earthquake. Half six in the morning I was walking up the base camp, I was actually above base camp. I was climbing to another summit, an extra part, and all of a sudden there was an avalanche.”

That earthquake would cause devastation in nearby Tibet, with hundreds killed or injured. Thankfully, Cameron was far enough removed from the worst of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trek saw him raise more than £2,500 for Spinal Injuries Scotland, a charity that supports people through a spinal cord injury and one particularly close to his heart.

Now Cameron said he is in a good place and is looking to the future, having recently secured a job at English Football League One highflyers Birmingham City.

Cameron said: “I think I'm in a good place. I was doing pretty well in football, I had a good career in sports science, and obviously I felt I had unfinished business with football I could have taken work in NHS, but down south has always been my goal. I've just got a job now with Birmingham City. So I’m moving down there. So that was my last thing. I wanted to get my career back and into working in a professional environment again.”