Ian Brown will go on his first solo headline tour in more than a decade later this year. Photo: Getty Images

The Warrington-born singer had refused to play gigs while coronavirus restrictions were in place at venues, but will return to the stage across September and October.

Brown has been vocal in his criticism of the Covid vaccine, using his Twitter account to protest the idea of a "vaccine passport" and railing against the use of masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The tour begins in Leeds at the O2 Academy on September, and includes a show at Edinburgh’s 02 Academy on September 27.

He will play the previous night at Glasgow’s 02 Academy.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday (March 18) at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The 59-year-old shot to fame as lead singer of Madchester indie legends The Stone Roses, whose eponymous 1989 debut album is widely considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

Brown’s last solo studio release was the 2019 album Ripples, which features the single First World Problems.

Ian Brown UK tour dates

SEPTEMBER 202225 – Leeds, O2 Academy26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

OCTOBER 20221 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy6 – Nottingham, Rock City7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

