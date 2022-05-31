Inside the Edinburgh home representing the Lothians in Scotland's Home of the Year

From Fort William to Fife, Kippen to Kirkwall, Stornoway to Rhu, the judges scoured Scotland, choosing nine finalists to represent their regions based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

The entry for the Lothians in based in Edinburgh.

Situated in Morningside,, the Victorian Terrace has been home to Ella, husband Rory and their children Daisy and Arthur for the past four years.

Spread over three floors, the traditional townhouse has five bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a stunning open plan kitchen. As well as period features, the family home boasts a colourful palette and plush interiors such as velvet curtains, bright and bold wallpaper and modern touches including a newly refurbished kitchen.

This year’s search showcased a vast range of home styles including cosy little homes to grand conversions.

The final can be viewed on the BBC Scotland channel on June 6th.

