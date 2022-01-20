Jack Brown: Body found in search for missing 83-year-old Linlithgow man

Police have found a body in the search for an elderly man who had been reported missing in Linlithgow.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 10:39 pm

Jack Brown had been last seen at 4.15pm on Thursday, in Preston Road, Linlithgow.

A police spokesman said on Thursday evening: “Around 9pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 the body of a man was found within the Union Canal near Linlithgow.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of 83-year-old Jack Brown have been made aware. He was reported missing earlier in the day.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

