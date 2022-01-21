Family have payed tribute to Jack Brown, 83, after a body was found in the search for him.

The 83 year-old had been reported missing, after being last seen on Thursday afternoon in Linlithgow.

On Thursday evening, police confirmed that the body of a man was found within the Union Canal.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police said the family of Jack Brown have been informed.

In a Facebook post, Jack’s son Jay Brown payed tribute to his dad, who he described as “larger than life with a wicked sense of humour”.

He also thanked locals for their support, and said: ”You helped keep our hope alive”.

However, he wrote: “Sadly, the outcome was the worst possible”.

Mr Brown said: “We are broken and in a state of disbelief at the moment”.

"A part of my heart has gone with him”.

But he added: “My Dad would have been so [..] proud of the Linlithgow community today”.

Members of the public had helped share information and posts after the 83-year-old was reported missing.

Last night a police spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 the body of a man was found within the Union Canal near Linlithgow.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of 83-year-old Jack Brown have been made aware. He was reported missing earlier in the day.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

