Jack Brown: Family 'are broken', after body of man found in search for missing 83-year-old Linlithgow man
Jack Brown’s son has thanked Linlithgow locals for their support, after a body was found last night in the search for the pensioner.
The 83 year-old had been reported missing, after being last seen on Thursday afternoon in Linlithgow.
On Thursday evening, police confirmed that the body of a man was found within the Union Canal.
While formal identification has yet to take place, police said the family of Jack Brown have been informed.
In a Facebook post, Jack’s son Jay Brown payed tribute to his dad, who he described as “larger than life with a wicked sense of humour”.
He also thanked locals for their support, and said: ”You helped keep our hope alive”.
However, he wrote: “Sadly, the outcome was the worst possible”.
Mr Brown said: “We are broken and in a state of disbelief at the moment”.
"A part of my heart has gone with him”.
But he added: “My Dad would have been so [..] proud of the Linlithgow community today”.
Members of the public had helped share information and posts after the 83-year-old was reported missing.
Last night a police spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 the body of a man was found within the Union Canal near Linlithgow.
“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of 83-year-old Jack Brown have been made aware. He was reported missing earlier in the day.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”