Jack Pollock, 14, died on Thursday (September 29) while visiting Portugal with his mum Johan and brother Jude.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the Royal High School pupil, from Clermiston, who had a passion for boxing and is described as being “funny, lovable and kind”.

His dad Darryl has led tributes to the talented teenager who died just three days before his 15th birthday.

Jack Pollock, 14, died on holiday in Portugal. Credit: Darryl Pollock/Facebook

Writing on Facebook, he said: "Birthday boy in 3 days. I love [you] too much Jack.

“Shattered broken all in one. I’m here with you and I just wished you were sitting here beside me.

“Things will never be the same, we never expected this to happen on holiday.

“We need him to be a peace and home. We will bring you home no matter what”.

David Barclay, a coach at Granton Amateur Boxing Club, also paid tribute to the teenager.

He wrote: “On behalf of myself and everyone at the Granton Amateur Boxing Club we would like to share our deepest condolences with Jack’s family with a tear to my eye and a lump in my throat.

“I can tell you that Jack’s passing has devastated a full community.

“Just under a year ago you walked into my gym full of ideas and mischief a typical teenage boy who absolutely loved boxing.

“As everyone who was involved with Jack would agree this kid had the heart of a lion. In my personal opinion this kid would have went far in the boxing world.

“Jack: you were never a member, you were part of the little family. May God give you the best bed in heaven and everyone hold Jack's family in their thoughts and prayers. Rest easy wee champ”.

A fundraiser has been set up by a family friend to cover funeral costs and to ensure Jack's body is returned home safely from Portugal.

Set up just three days ago, the GoFundMe page has already raised over £8,000.

The post on the GoFundMe page reads: “On behalf of Jack’s family and close friends, it is with great sadness we announce that our dear friend Jack Pollock died suddenly on Thursday 29th September 2022 at the age of 14.

“Jack was funny, loveable and kind. In his close friendship group he was always making people laugh. He always put his friends first – caring more about others than himself.

“Jack adored his mum and was a dedicated and loyal big brother. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“With a passion for boxing, he was dedicated to training and being the best. He had a love of CDT and history.

“We are trying to raise money to help Jack's mum put towards the upcoming expenses. We know that no amount of money will ever bring Jack back, but if we can help to ease the pressure and take a little bit of load off the family, then we will try our best.

“If you are financially able and wish to donate, please do so. The family hugely appreciate all of the support.

“All monies raised will go directly to Jack's mum”/