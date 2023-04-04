News you can trust since 1873
James Clark: Body of a man discovered during search for 86-year-old who went missing from a care home

The body of a man has been discovered during the search for James Clark.

By Rachel Mackie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 07:55 BST

The body of a man has been discovered in Lanarkshire during the search for 86-year-old James Clark.

Mr Clark was reported missing from his care home in Crossford on Saturday, and police thought that it was possible he would try to return to Livingston, where he was from.

In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that around 12.45 pm on Monday, the body of a man was discovered near the Crossford area in Lanarkshire, adding “Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of James Clark, 86, who was reported missing from Crossford on Saturday, 1 April, has been made aware.

James Clark: Body of a man discovered during search for 86-year-old who went missing from a care home
"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

