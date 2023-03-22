The search for a 12-year-old girl who vanished ‘without a trace’ a week ago continues, as police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Jamie Lee was last seen by a family member at Irvine Train Station in North Ayrshire at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 14. There has been an unconfirmed sighting of her near Irvine Royal Academy around 7 pm on Saturday, 18 March, but since then there have been no further reported sightings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been described as white, around 5ft tall, of medium build and speaks with a local Ayrshire accent. She has long, light-brown coloured hair and when last seen she was wearing black leggings, black jumper, a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

12-year-old girl missing without a trace for over a week as police launch renewed public appeal

Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie, Ayrshire Division, said: “At 12-years-old, Jamie-Lee is just a child, one year out of primary school, and she has now been missing without a trace for a week, which is extremely concerning. Thankfully, at this time, there is nothing to suggest Jamie-Lee has come to any harm. We have a team of dedicated officers who have been speaking with her family and friends, who we believe hold the key to finding her.

“We are conducting extensive searches at addresses in the Ayr and Irvine areas, but so far, there has been no further information as to her whereabouts. We don’t believe she has a mobile phone with her or access to a bank account. We want to stress Jamie-Lee is not in any trouble, we don’t want her worrying about that, all we want is to make sure she is safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to hear from anyone in North Ayrshire, particularly in Irvine, who may have seen Jamie-Lee or been in her company recently. We would urge you to contact officers immediately with any information that could help with our enquiries. All her family and friends want is for Jamie-Lee to be found safe and well.