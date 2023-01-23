News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Joanne Glass: Appeal for missing Edinburgh woman last seen walking dog in Broomfield Crescent, Corstorphine

Appeal to find missing 52-year-old Edinburgh woman Joanne Glass last seen walking her dog

By Jolene Campbell
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:55am

Edinburgh police are searching for a missing woman whose disappearance has been described as “very out of character”. Joanne Glass was last seen in the Broomfield Crescent area at around 10pm on Sunday, 22 January, police said. She is described as being around 5ft 8ins in height with shoulder length blond hair.

When last seen police say she was wearing black jeans and a black coat and walking her dog, described as a white and tan bull terrier. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad

Inspector Chris Scott said: “This is very out of character for Joanne and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch. Additionally we would appeal to Joanne herself to get in touch to let us know she is alright.”

Joanne Glass was last seen in Edinburgh on Sunday 22 January
Most Popular

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0126 of 23 January, 2023.

Police investigate death threats towards Harry Potter author JK Rowling

EdinburghJK RowlingPolice