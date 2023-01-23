Edinburgh police are searching for a missing woman whose disappearance has been described as “very out of character”. Joanne Glass was last seen in the Broomfield Crescent area at around 10pm on Sunday, 22 January, police said. She is described as being around 5ft 8ins in height with shoulder length blond hair.

When last seen police say she was wearing black jeans and a black coat and walking her dog, described as a white and tan bull terrier. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Chris Scott said: “This is very out of character for Joanne and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch. Additionally we would appeal to Joanne herself to get in touch to let us know she is alright.”

Joanne Glass was last seen in Edinburgh on Sunday 22 January