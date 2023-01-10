Joey Essex had a flirty exchange with Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on her ITV daytime show on Tuesday.

The former TOWIE star, 32, from Essex, made a shocking remark about losing his “virginity” as he had never been on Lorraine’s show during a live segment discussing his upcoming debut on Dancing on Ice.

He told Lorraine that he had an exclusive for her, saying: "I’m just about to lose my Lorraine virginity…. I’ve never been on here”.

A clearly shocked Lorraine gasped and said: “You’re kidding? You have so, behave yourself! You can be on me anytime, anytime.”

The daytime host couldn’t believe that he had never been on her show as Joey has been in the spotlight since starting his career in The Only Way is Essex in 2010.

After making the amusing joke Lorraine cut to Andy Peters for the competition, who was speechless by Joey’s claims and had to take a few moments to pull himself together.

Andy joked: “Joey, learn from somebody older, more experienced man like myself. I lost my Lorraine virginity a long time ago and I’m still here.”

Joey is preparing for the launch of Dancing on Ice this Sunday. He is no stranger to celebrity competitions, having previously starred in shows such as The Jump, Masterchef, I’m a celebrity and SAS Who dares wins.

During the interview, Lorraine explained to Joey that a viewer had got in touch to point out that he had been on her show previously back in 2016.

After joking that she had “got a text” Lorraine said that Joey had been on the show but it was a long time ago and a different studio, so that may be why he made the mistake.

Lorraine called out the Dancing on Ice star about his rumoured relationship with professional dancer Vanessa Bauer.

“Everyone says you’re going out,” Lorraine said.

Joey Essex has signed up to take on the figure skating challenge of Dancing on Ice

Joey avoided a direct answer but explained that she is a great dance partner and a lovely beautiful girl.