The Brass Monkey pub on Leith Walk took to social media to share their excitement after the funnyman’s surprise visit.

The hugely-popular stand-up, perhaps best known for TV role as Geoff Maltby aka ‘The Oracle’ in the ITV sitcom Benidorm, looked like he was having a great time – and he even ducked behind the bar to show off his pint-pulling prowess.

Staff shared a photo of Vegas pulling a pint, joking: “Guinness sent their guy to check we were pouring right”.

Johnny Vegas pulls a pint at the Brass Monkey in Leith. Photo: Brass Monkey

Last month, it was confirmed that Vegas is returning for a second series of his Channel 4 glamping show, as cameras follow the development of his North Yorkshire campsite.

The 51-year-old opened his glamping site on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales after two years of work, during which he and his assistant Bev Dixon overcame a series of setbacks.

Channel 4 have commissioned a second series of Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, which will follow Vegas and Dixon as they navigate the challenges of expanding the site and developing the business.

During the first series, viewers saw the difficulties Vegas faced as he attempted to open the campsite, nestled in the Washburn Valley and featuring a collection of vintage vehicles restored for guests to stay in.

An old Maltese bus named after Vegas’s late mother Patricia featured heavily during series one. The site was also home to an American bus named Skoolie, a conversion of a 1970 Morris Minor Pick-Up and a 1960 Fisher Holivan Junior caravan dubbed Billy the Snail, a Citroen camper and a Firetruck.

The glamping site opened in 2021 and initially proved successful.

However, due to planning restrictions, expansion of the original site at Breaks Fold Farm was not possible, leaving Vegas and Dixon with the task of hunting for a new home for the eclectic collection of repurposed vehicles.