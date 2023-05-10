Edinburgh residents looking for a slightly alternative dining experience are in for a treat as a world’s rudest restaurant chain arrives in the capital this weekend.

Whereas most restaurants are proud to boast a welcoming environment for their clientele, at Karen’s Diner the order of the day is a comedic roast with a side dish of insults. Established in Sydney in 2021, Karen’s Diner is an immersive experience that invites visitors to witness a restaurant run by a team of self-entitled, explicitly rude, ‘Karens.’

Taking its name from the Internet meme that saw the name Karen commonly used to describe person who is egocentric, aggressive and opinionated, the novelty pop up has gone viral on social media, after customers posted videos on Tiktok, generating 1.5 billion views and 1.2 million followers on other social media.

Guests are encouraged to go 'full Karen' when the interactive event arrives in Edinburgh this summer. Photo: Karen's Diner

The well-received interactive experience will come to Edinburgh this weekend between May 12-14, where the discourteous team of staff will serve up an American style menu at The Biscuit Factory on Anderson Place. The event will return to the Capital again during the festival, between August 21 – 27.

Described as ‘an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience’ the travelling restaurant promises to deliver ‘the worst service you’ll ever receive!’ Customers are also encouraged to give what they get and exchange insults with the sassy staff who make a point to antagonise you as you eat. Waiting staff may be belligerent when they serve you burgers or flippant when they bring you fries,

but booking a table at this restaurant guarantees to offer guests a meal they will never forget.

Announcing the tour, the company said: “We’re coming to town on tour and well if y’all show up in force we’ll either come as a longer-term pop up or simply just stay put for a while until we’ve insulted everyone in YOUR CITY.

“At our pop-up Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen. A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care. You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you’ve never had before.”