Ticket holders will have the chance to chat and take pictures with Price, previously known as Jordan, at the event which has just been announced for October 9.

Joining Price will be her make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, and together the pair will explain how to recreate iconic make-up looks with all of their favourite products.

Tickets are on sale for £80 for the event running from between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, October 9, at Makeup By Lynn, 24 Easter Drylaw Bank in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as having the chance to catch up with the star, guests attending the masterclass will also be given an exciting goody bag on the day worth £20.

Tickets are non-refundable and all those attending must be over 14 and be able to provide ID matching the name on their tickets.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Tickets on sale for make-up masterclass with Katie Price in Drylaw next month.