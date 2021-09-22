Katie Price: Tickets on sale for make-up masterclass with Katie Price in Drylaw next month
Here is your chance to rub shoulders with media personality Katie Price in Drylaw next month while learning all her tips and tricks in a make-up masterclass.
Ticket holders will have the chance to chat and take pictures with Price, previously known as Jordan, at the event which has just been announced for October 9.
Joining Price will be her make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, and together the pair will explain how to recreate iconic make-up looks with all of their favourite products.
Tickets are on sale for £80 for the event running from between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, October 9, at Makeup By Lynn, 24 Easter Drylaw Bank in Edinburgh.
As well as having the chance to catch up with the star, guests attending the masterclass will also be given an exciting goody bag on the day worth £20.
Tickets are non-refundable and all those attending must be over 14 and be able to provide ID matching the name on their tickets.