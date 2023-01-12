Concern are growing for an East Lothian woman who has been missing for several days now.

Kirsty Smith was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old, who lives Musselburgh area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Kirsty Smith was last seen in the Musselburgh area on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8. Photo: Police Scotland

Kirsty is described as white, around 5ft 3 in height, of slim build with long red/auburn hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey quilted jacket, grey polo neck jumper, blue jeans and trainers. Kirsty was also in possession of a black/grey rucksack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “It’s out of character for Kirsty not to be in touch with her family. We just want to know she is safe and well. Her family are very worried.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2560 of 11th January 2023.