Kirsty Smith: East Lothian police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman from Musselburgh
Officers say disappearance is out of character for Musselburgh woman
Concern are growing for an East Lothian woman who has been missing for several days now.
Kirsty Smith was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8.
The 30-year-old, who lives Musselburgh area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.
Kirsty is described as white, around 5ft 3 in height, of slim build with long red/auburn hair.
When last seen she was wearing a grey quilted jacket, grey polo neck jumper, blue jeans and trainers. Kirsty was also in possession of a black/grey rucksack.
A police spokesperson said: “It’s out of character for Kirsty not to be in touch with her family. We just want to know she is safe and well. Her family are very worried.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2560 of 11th January 2023.