Kirkcaldy crime: Two women charged in connection with death of man at shop in St Clair Street

By Rhoda Morrison
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Detectives investigating the death of a man at a shop in Kirkcaldy have charged two women.

Police were called to Rejects store in the town’s St Clair Street at around 12.20pm on Friday, January 6, where they discovered the body of 62-year-old Bill Ireland.

Two women, aged 35 and 57, were arrested and charged in connection with the death. The pair appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

William 'Bill' Ireland was pronounced dead after police were called to Rejects in Kirkcaldy