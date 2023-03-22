Emergency services are in attendance as a ship has tipped over in a Leith Dock.
Twenty-five people have been injured after a ship tipped over at Leith Docks in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday morning following reports of the ship having tipped over – which is thought to have been caused by strong winds.
These pictures show the major incident unfold.
1. The Petrel
The ship that has tipped is the research vessel the 'Petrel' which has been docked in Leith since 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
2. Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith
The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. The ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.
"Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.
"The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access." Photo: Andrew Milligan
4. Adam McVey
Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as "terrifying" for those on board.
He tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.
"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who've been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area." Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN