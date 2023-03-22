News you can trust since 1873
Leith Docks incident: 25 injured as Petrel ship tips over in Edinburgh - in pictures

Emergency services are in attendance as a ship has tipped over in a Leith Dock.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

Twenty-five people have been injured after a ship tipped over at Leith Docks in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday morning following reports of the ship having tipped over – which is thought to have been caused by strong winds.

These pictures show the major incident unfold.

Leith Docks major incident: 25 people injured after ship is blown on its side at Leith Docks in Edinburgh

The ship that has tipped is the research vessel the 'Petrel' which has been docked in Leith since 2020.

1. The Petrel

1. The Petrel

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

2. Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith

2. Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. "Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene. "The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access."

3. The ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over

3. The ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as "terrifying" for those on board. He tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. "Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who've been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."

4. Adam McVey

4. Adam McVey

Emergency servicesEdinburgh