Twenty five people have been treated for injuries after a ship in the Imperial Dock in Leith became dislodged after high winds, sparking a major emergency response.

Fifteen patients were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and a further ten patients were treated and discharged at the scene, it has been confirmed. Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses described the ship tilting to one side and tipping at a 45 degree angle towards the dock, as Edinburgh was battered by winds of more than 40mph, according to a local weather station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance and three trauma teams while the fire service and coastguard also attended. Health board NHS Lothian issued a warning of pressures on Edinburgh’s A&E as the Royal Infirmary accommodated patients from the incident. NHS Lothian also told people not to attend A&E unless it was an emergency. Emergency response services remained at the scene on Wednesday lunchtime. It’s understood up to fifty passengers were on board.

Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team , three Paramedic Response Units and one patient transport vehicle. We transported 15 patients to hospital; 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital. A further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Councillor Adam McVey described the incident as ‘terrifying’ for those on board the ship, understood to have around 50 passengers. He said: "These are clearly shocking scenes to see a ship dislodged from the dock during very strong winds. This must have been terrifying for all those on board. Emergency services and all relevant authorities are working together to support those affected and deal with the situation. My thoughts are with those injured on board and hope their injuries are not serious and that they recover quickly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cammy Day, leader of Edinburgh council, said: “I’m deeply concerned to hear of the ongoing incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. My thoughts are with all those affected and wish them a full and speedy recovery. Our teams are supporting emergency services in whatever way they can. Please avoid the area to allow the response to continue.”