NHS Lothian has released a statement warning people of current pressures on Edinburgh’s A&E amid a major incident at the Leith Docks.

Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over. Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of acute services at NHS Lothian released a statement saying: “We’re on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s A&E department following a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. We have been reviewing the current capacity of RIE, with support from other sites, to prepare to accommodate these patients. Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it’s an emergency. If you think you need urgent care, please contact your GP or call NHS 24 on 111 to seek advice. Thank you.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board. He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

