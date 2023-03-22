News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
5 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Leith Docks Major Incident: NHS Lothian warn of pressure on Edinburgh A&E after major incident in Leith

The NHS is warning of pressure on Edinburgh A&E amid ongoing major incident in Leith.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT

NHS Lothian has released a statement warning people of current pressures on Edinburgh’s A&E amid a major incident at the Leith Docks.

Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over. Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

Leith Docks Major Incident: NHS Lothian warn of pressure on Edinburgh A&E after major incident in Leith
Leith Docks Major Incident: NHS Lothian warn of pressure on Edinburgh A&E after major incident in Leith
Leith Docks Major Incident: NHS Lothian warn of pressure on Edinburgh A&E after major incident in Leith
Most Popular

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of acute services at NHS Lothian released a statement saying: “We’re on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s A&E department following a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. We have been reviewing the current capacity of RIE, with support from other sites, to prepare to accommodate these patients. Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it’s an emergency. If you think you need urgent care, please contact your GP or call NHS 24 on 111 to seek advice. Thank you.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board. He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh pubs: Dog-friendly Leith bar famed for award-winning Sunday roasts goes up for sale

Adam McVeyNHS LothianEmergency services