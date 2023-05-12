Lewis Capaldi surprised fans with two additional ‘Behind The Music’ shows in Edinburgh on May 23. Tickets went on sale shortly after the announcement this week and sold out instantly.

The Glasgow-born singer also announced a surprise album release in-store at Glasgow’s Argyle Street HMV store on May 21, which also sold out almost instantly. Following this, Lewis teased a similar ’short notice’ announcement for Edinburgh fans, which he revealed just hours later.

Lewis Capaldi will perform at at Glasgow’s Argyle Street HMV store on May 21

The Edinburgh show is an extra date to the previously announced ‘Behind The Music’ shows with independent record stores around the country. The shows will consist of a Q&A and performance from Lewis.

Fans will also receive a copy of Lewis’ new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ with their ticket purchase. The highly anticipated sophomore album will be released on 19 May.

Lewis already doubled the number of “intimate” shows he would be performing after huge demand from fans. Initially, Lewis was scheduled to play one show per venue but surprised fans by adding an additional show on each day.

Lewis Capaldi's new album will be released on May 19

May 23 was originally left blank in Lewis’ schedule, and on Twitter, hereplied to a fan’s comment on Twitter who said “I think you should come to Leeds or somewhere.” Lewis replied: “I’m trying to on that 23rd date, is all a bit of a nightmare getting it sorted though.”

The suggested Leeds show was replaced by the newly announced Edinburgh show, and Lewis will now perform at 13 intimate gigs the week his album is released, including the new HMV performance. The dates and times for the sold out shows are as follows:

19/5 - Kingston Pryzm - 5pm & 7pm (with Banquet Records)

20/5 - Dundee Fat Sam’s - 2.45pm & 5pm (with Assai Records)

21/5 - Glasgow SWG3 - 6.30pm & 9pm (with Assai Records)

22/5 - Nottingham The Level - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)

23/5 - Edinburgh Queens Hall - 5.45pm and 7.45pm (with Assai)

24/5 - Bristol Marble Factory - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)

Lewis took to Instagram to thank his fans for selling out his shows yet again. In an Instagram story he said: “All 3 of the new q&a/ acoustic events sold out in a second each today!!! [It] will never be normal for me seeing stuff like this happen. [I] refreshed the pages with you as they went live to see no tickets available the moment I clicked them.