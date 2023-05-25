Lewis Capaldi has continued to expand his tour schedule, with the addition of six small shows announced this week alone. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, announced three additional shows in Scotland and two in London in August, alongside one in Leeds in June.

The Scotland shows, which will be held in Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling have already sold out, with the London shows following closely behind. Tickets for the Leeds show are only available for Leeds and Reading festival ticket holders.

The shows will be held between 14 August and 18 August, with the Leeds show being held on 6 June before his performance at Leeds Festival.

These shows come in addition to the last-minute show in Edinburgh, which was held on Monday 23 May and announced the day prior. Tickets for the last London show sold out so quickly that Lewis announced another show on the same day just five minutes after the first announcement.

The intimate shows have been part of Lewis’ ‘Behind The Music’ shows. However, Lewis released a new graphic alongside the August show announcements, this time titled ‘In Celebration Of’ his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

Lewis was originally meant to perform five of the smaller shows but later added an additional show at each location. These were followed by the three additional Edinburgh shows and the six other shows added this week.

In an Instagram story, Lewis described how much he was enjoying playing at the more intimate venues. He said: “Loving these smaller shows this week, class to be back in some of the venues from my first ever tour! Cheers to everyone who managed to get a ticket for one of these x.”

The shows involve a Q&A with Lewis alongside a performance of songs from his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The high demand for tickets to see Lewis perform does not come as a surprise after he sold out his UK tour and has seen immense success with his new album.

He claimed the title of fastest selling LP of 2023 so far after his first-week album sales surpassed Ed Sheeran's, allowing him to claim the top spot. The latest update (24 May) has the album at 77,000 chart unit sales, with 48 hours still to be accounted for.