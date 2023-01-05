Lewis Capaldi has asked his fans to help him to make space in his warehouse by ordering a signed copy of his CD.

The singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, took to his Instagram story offering signed copies of his single Pointless for 99p along with free postage.

He explained to his almost 6 million followers that he needs to make space in his warehouse for other merchandise related to his album as he admitted that someone in his team overestimated how many CDs they would sell.

Lewis Capaldi selling CDs for 99p (Instagram/ lewiscapaldi)

Lewis filmed himself laying in bed as he reacted to receiving a text message from his manager revealing that he has 6,000 copies of Pointless that need to be sold.

Speaking to his fans, Lewis said: “Do you remember just before Christmas when I did those signed Pointless CDs and they were really limited and really special and only a handful of people were getting them.

“I’ve just been informed by my manager that there are actually 6,000 of those CDs left. I don’t know what’s happened.

“I don’t know who is to blame here. I paid for them by the way, this isn’t like the label. There is six f***ing thousand CDs that I now need to sign and we just need rid of them.

“They are taking up space in the warehouse and I’ve got more CDs and vinyls to print for the album. I need rid of these f***ing things.”

Lewis explained that he’s going to sign the CDs and put them on sale on his website for 99p along with free postage. He joked about having had a “great” and “exciting” start to the year as he revealed that he will be losing money from the sale of each CD.

Lewis continued: “If it wasn’t enough that we released this song on the first week of December, a song that has nothing to do with Christmas and continues to get s*** on by every single Christmas song there is.

“I now have 6,000 CDs that people probably don’t want, that I have to sell for 99p and hound the good people of Instagram, Twitter and all other things. Someone needs to get fired for this, maybe it’s me.

“I suppose it’s quite funny that the song is called Pointless and there are 6,000 CDs sitting in a warehouse that effectively are pointless.”

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Lewis’s plea for buyers seemed to work as he soon began to share posts from fans who ordered the CD and thanked them for their support.

This came just hours after the singer was delighted to have achieved the most played song on UK radio for the past week and prepared to start rehearsals for his upcoming tour.

Lewis said: “Pointless is number one and Forget Me is the third most played song on UK radio. That’s incredible. I just want to say thank you very much if you’ve been listening, heard it on the radio or whatever.

