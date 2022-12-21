Lewis Capaldi has described ticket sales for his show in Berlin as “abysmal” amid worries that people in Germany might not be enjoying his music.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, discussed his upcoming tour with Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 ahead of the release of his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which is set to be released on 19 May 2023.

He admitted that ticket sales have been low for his show in Germany, while revealing that he’s hoping for a Christmas “miracle”.

“Big arena tour in the UK and we’re doing arenas around Europe as well for the first time. It’s selling well except for Germany,” Lewis said.

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

“People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.

“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold. And I have sold 1,373 tickets.

“It’s a pretty bleak outlook just now, but fingers crossed for a Christmas miracle and there’s a spike, everyone’s just waiting.”

He joked: “Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something.”

Radio host Ken suggested that people who’ve struggled to get a ticket in the UK should fly to Germany to watch Lewis perform.

Lewis continued: “The tour is going to be amazing. I’m really excited and I’m buzzing to be back. I feel like once we’re out doing the tours next year, I’ll feel fully sort of back into the swing of things.

“We released a single this year and done a few gigs but that was before the single came out. It will be nice to have music out and to tour and do promo everywhere, get fully into the job.”

The singer’s tour is set to start in January 2023 with shows in the UK and Ireland, Europe, America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Many fans in the UK took to social media complaining that they missed out on tickets , when they initially went on sale in October.

“ENTIRE UK TOUR SOLD OUT IN A SINGLE SECOND at 9AM, completely lost for words thank u all so so so much,” Lewis tweeted.

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

He is now in the running for a Christmas number one but will have to overcome classic Christmas hits in the charts by the likes of Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey.

Michael recently took to TikTok to show his support for Lewis, saying: “This is a message for Lewis Capaldi and only Lewis Capaldi, if you are not Lewis Capaldi then scroll on.

“Hey Lewis, now that I have you here alone let me just tell you how deeply crushed I am that my music could ever get in the way of your song going number one.

“It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude. I’m putting it on my Christmas playlist right now!

