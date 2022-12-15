Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan have joined forces to promote tourism in Ireland in a new video released by Discover Ireland.

Lewis, 26, from Glasgow, and Niall, 29, from Mullingar, revealed the things they love most about Ireland as they explored the country in a YouTube video titled ‘Niall Horan’s Homecoming – The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.’

Speaking in the campaign, Lewis says: “Every time I come here, I feel like I’m being welcomed.”

The Forget Me singer is seen being applauded as he takes to the stage, alongside a montage of clips from a Prime Video documentary the pair have starred in together.

The duo had the opportunity to visit Ireland’s most notable attractions during filming, including the Titanic Belfast and the Guinness Storehouse.

Niall, who boasts almost 31 million Instagram followers, is best known for songs This Town and Slow Hands.

He begins the video, saying: “What fills my heart about Ireland? It’s home to me… obviously.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more it’s become a part of me, the music culture, our welcoming nature... you get very proud when you travel is what I’ve noticed.”

Niall and Lewis agree that every time they visit it gets better with big venues and tourist attractions such as the Titanic museum.

Lewis says: “I don’t think I knew what I was walking into, I don’t think I was ready for the buzz. The Storehouse for me was my favourite part of the whole thing, just because it was the first time I’ve been able to do a touristy thing in Ireland.”

Niall adds: “The buskers and street performers are such a huge thing. We thought it would be a good idea to get in the mix on a Friday evening in the sunshine. It was really cool.”

Lewis continues: “The enthusiasm people had just for any type of music whatsoever, that was quite cool.

“Visit Ireland for it is the country of good times and smiles.”

Niall Gibbons, who is Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, praised the promotional video, saying: “It’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our world-class visitor attractions, our spectacular scenery and vibrant music scene.

“We hope that the video will inspire viewers to follow in Niall’s and Lewis’ footsteps and come and visit in 2023.”

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

The video comes after the singers teamed up for a cover of U2’s ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ at Windmill Studios in Dublin, last month.

Back in October, Guinness Ireland shared a snap on Twitter of Lewis and Niall visiting their Brewery, which received over 2,000 likes.

The alcohol brand said in a statement: “Three days, two globally recognised musicians, one incredible road trip documented in an episode filled with fun, friendship and laughter.

“What happens when two of the biggest names in music embark on a road trip in Ireland? A film that captures adventure, friendship, storytelling and non-stop laughter.