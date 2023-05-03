Lewis Capaldi has been called out by his friend Niall Horan for a claim he made in his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’ Appearing in an interview with Scott Mills on Tuesday 2 May, the former One Direction star called Lewis a “liar.”

Last month, the Glasgow-born singer, 26, released a Netflix documentary exploring the creation of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The documentary featured a look into Lewis’ life, his mental health and his Tourette’s diagnosis.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

As Scott and Niall talked about Lewis, the topic of laundry came up, with Scott asking Niall if Lewis does his own washing, as he claims to do in his documentary. Niall was quick to dispute this claim.

He said: “He doesn’t do his own washing. I spoke to his mother the other night. He’s a liar! He maybe did it for the cameras... I swear to god, Carol [Lewis’s mother], I said to his mother the other day, ‘Does Lewis pop around to the house or are you in his flat in Glasgow often?’ She goes: ‘Yeah, when he hands me the washing.’”

Scott then suggested that since Lewis was seen interacting with a washing machine, maybe he only washes his own underwear, to which Niall responded: “He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love!”

The comments come shortly after Niall praised Lewis for being so open about his mental health. In an interview with Chris Evans last month, Niall praised Lewis for opening up about his struggles with mental health while adding that it is “important” for his fans to understand.

Speaking to Virgin Radio , Niall said: “I just think it’s really important. Everyone sees him as this like as the funny man but you know, he’s got he’s got his issues, and he’s not afraid to talk about them.”

The pair have formed an incredibly close friendship over the years, with their friendship dating back to when Lewis was first starting out in the industry. They often interact with one another on social media, posting both wholesome content and digs at one another.

