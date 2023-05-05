While driving through California, Lewis Capaldi spotted a fan with a guitar singing outside the venue he was to perform at. Lewis stopped and got out of the car before going to personally greet the fan.

The singer, 26 from Glasgow, posted a video on Instagram and Tiktok , sharing the heartwarming moment. The on-screen text read: “Spotted a guy outside my show singing to fans in line.”

“I saw you singing on the way in. Do you know Wish You The Best?” Lewis asked the fan. “I do, man,” he responded.

Lewis said: “You start, I’ll join in,” and Lewis can be seen singing with the young performer and applauding him, as he hit one of the song’s most challenging notes. The pair were greeted by a round of applause.

When he posted the video, Lewis tagged and followed the performer on Instagram and thanked fans who sent him videos of the moment. Fans flooded the video with heartwarming comments, praising Lewis for his kindness. One fan said: “that was such a lovely thing for you to do,” with another adding: “you are the best Lewis God bless you.”

Lewis has four shows remaining on the North American leg of his tour. Lewis will return from the US after his 11 May show in Texas to prepare for the release of his album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on May 19.

The album release will kick off a series of 10 sold out shows that are some of the “smallest shows” Lewis has performed since 2017. They will be small and “intimate” and will consist of a Q&A and acoustic performance.

Tickets for these shows sold out almost “instantly” after they went on sale on Friday 5 May. After these smaller shows, Lewis will embark on the next leg of his tour and will headline multiple shows including Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival.

