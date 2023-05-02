News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Lewis Capaldi: everything you need to know about the singer’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’

Everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Second Album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which comes out on Friday, May 19

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:39 BST- 2 min read

Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will be released on Friday, May 19. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, announced his new album in October last year after beginning writing the music during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated album comes three years after his debut chat-topper ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.’ After the success of his first album, the creation of the sophomore album was not an easy process. Lewis even had to pause writing in order to prioritise his mental health. He explored the process of writing the album in his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’ 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lewis is releasing new music this month for the first time in three years. Lewis is releasing new music this month for the first time in three years.
Lewis is releasing new music this month for the first time in three years.

Lewis has released four singles from his album already: ‘Forget Me,’ ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best.’ While on the US leg of his tour, Lewis performed ‘Wish You The Best’ at multiple venues before it was officially released, and it became his fifth UK number 1 single in April. The hit track has taken the internet by storm after the heartbreaking music video went viral, reaching over 12 million views since its release on April 14.

Most Popular

Lewis has revealed that the album will have 12 tracks in total, with the Apple Music version having two additional tracks: the orchestral version of ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and an additional song listed on Apple Music as ‘Track 14.’

What is the tracklist for Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. Forget Me
  2. Wish You The Best
  3. Pointless
  4. Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind
  5. Haven’t You Ever Been In Love Before?
  6. Love The Hell Out Of You
  7. Burning
  8. Any Kind Of Life
  9. The Pretender
  10. Leave Me Slowly
  11. How This Ends
  12. How I’m Feeling Now

Not much is known about whether Lewis will collaborate with any other artists on his album, although there have been speculations that he could feature close friends Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan. Ed Sheeran and JP Saxe have been credited with writing credits for ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best’ respectively.

Related topics:Lewis CapaldiGlasgowMusic