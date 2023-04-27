The Glasgow-born singer took to TikTok to react after fans began to post clips of themselves crying as they watched the heartbreaking video.

Lewis admitted that he enjoys the emotions his music evokes as he dueted with a fan for his TikTok post.

On the left side of the screen Lewis can be seen alongside the caption: “Really taking pleasure in making these people weep. I don’t know what that says about me as a person.”

On the right side of the screen is a fan with tears streaming down her face and the caption: “Do not go watch Lewis Capaldi’s new music video.”

One comment read: “I love the song but refuse to watch the video based on these reactions lol.”

“I immediately saw a dog and an old man and noped right out of it,” said another.

“This is sadder than any John Lewis advert,” added another.

Lewis also posted the TikTok to his Instagram story, with the caption: “I feel so bad for finding this funny hahahah.”

The music video, which follows the heartbreaking story of an old man and his loyal dog, Willow, has over 5 million views and is trending at number seven for music on YouTube at the time of writing.

Since the video’s release, fans have been posting their reactions on social media, many of which Lewis has been reposting on his Instagram story if they are in tears.

Fans have posted TikToks with captions such as “Lewis how very dare you” and “Y’all didn’t lie about Lewis Capaldi’s new music video.”