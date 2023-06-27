Prior to Glastonbury, Lewis had cancelled all performances and work responsibilities for the three weeks leading up to the festival to give him enough time to rest and recover to be at his best for Glastonbury. However, when he arrived on stage, he was unable to finish his set due to issues with his voice, and the crowd finished the set for him.

Jack Grealish praised Lewis Capaldi for his candout when performing at Glastonbury (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking to the crowd, Lewis said: “Glastonbury, I'm really sorry. I'm a bit annoyed with myself." By the end of his set, the singer was visibly overwhelmed and added: "I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.

"But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us." He revealed that performing at Glastonbury had always been a dream of his.

In the announcement posted just three days later, Lewis apologised to fans for the cancellation of his remaining show dates but admitted he is “still learning to adjust to the impact of [his] Tourette’s” and that he needs to “spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order.”

When posting the announcement on Twitter, Lewis also linked his song The Pretender, which he has described as being about imposter syndrome, something he has admitted he feels often.

When Lewis announced his initial three-week long break, most of the comments were supportive, but a few felt as though their cancelled shows were being put on the back burner for a more important show. However, following his most recent announcement and performance, fans have shown Lewis more love than ever before, as they expressed their disappointment but ultimate support for the singer.

One fan said: “Sending you all our love Lewis. Nothing to be sorry for and don’t feel like you're letting anyone down because you are not. You sir are a legend and a national treasure. Rest up. Recover and we will all be right beside you.” Another added: “Take care of yourself. That is the most important thing. We will be here when you are ready.”

A third said: “Gutted we won’t be seeing you this Saturday but your health will always come first, keep it up brother,” while a fourth added: “Your fans will always be here. We Aren't going anywhere. You have already made an impact. People know who you are and what you are capable of. This showed at Glastonbury. People fell more in love with you through a vulnerable time because people love you. You are raising much needed awareness of tourettes and neurodiverse worries. This is a turning point and hopefully people will have more understanding and compassion for those going through it. Be kind to yourself and see you on the other side of it where you will come back stronger xx.”

This is not the first time Lewis has been unable to continue a performance due to his Tourette’s. In Chicago, during the US leg of his tour, fans finished the show by singing Someone You Loved for Lewis after his Tourette’s took over on stage.

