Lewis Capaldi has made his first public appearance in two weeks following the announcement that he would be cancelling all work commitments and performances until Glastonbury on June 24. This weekend, the singer, 26 from Glasgow, was seen on a family holiday in Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway after he announced on June 5 that he needed some time to “rest and recover”.

He stopped at a popular coffee shop – Galloway Lodge – where he chatted with locals and shared a message to Gatehouse of Fleet residents ahead of their upcoming Gala Week. Galloway Lodge shared the short clip of Lewis on its Facebook page.

In the video, Lewis said: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. Just wanted to say I hope everyone at Gatehouse and Fleet has an amazing Gala Week. Enjoy it.” The seven second video was accompanied by the caption: “Great to have Lewis Capaldi in today. Think he was desperate to get on with eating the treat in his hand!!!”

Fans took to the comments of the Facebook post, with one saying: “He was very gracious with all the selfie wanters and made a few people's day. Good on ya Lewis” and another adding: “He had finished by this point and getting ready to head away, no doubt decided it was too good to leave the leftovers!”

This was Lewis’ first social media appearance in two weeks since he announced he was taking a three week break to “rest and recover.” Lewis is usually very active on his social media accounts but has been absent from all platforms since the announcement.

This is the first break Lewis has taken after performing the US leg of his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour earlier this year, which was directly followed by a series of “intimate” concerts and Q&A’s Lewis performed to celebrate the release of his second album.

He was initially scheduled to perform at five “intimate” gigs across the UK before more than doubling the number of shows he was to perform over a two-week period, The increase in shows was made to accommodate the large number of fans who wanted to get tickets, with many tickets for the events selling out almost instantly.